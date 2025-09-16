Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the observance of Sewa Pakhwada, a fortnight-long service initiative, from September 17 to October 2.

This period coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and culminates on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Various government departments and organisations are joining hands to organise programs.

"September 17 is Prime Minister Modi's birthday. From September 17 to October 2, that is, until Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Sewa Pakhwada is organised. Under the Sewa Pakhwada, people from all our departments and organisations are organising various programs...," Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar expressed his best wishes to the Prime Minister on the eve of his birthday.

"Tomorrow, it is PM Modi's birthday. I think people in every corner of the country will be celebrating. He will continue to run the country for many more years successfully," Shettar said.

Apart from this, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, the BJP will screen the film 'Chalo Jeete Hai,' based on the PM's childhood, across all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Apart from the film screening, the celebrations will also include a two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada', featuring blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions on PM Modi's achievements, and various public discussions.

For the screenings, the party has prepared 243 vehicles equipped with LED screens, with one vehicle assigned to each constituency. Union Minister Nityanand Rai flagged off the vehicles in Patna on Tuesday.

"Using around 243 vehicles fixed with LEDs, we will screen the film Chalo Jeete Hai, which is based on PM Modi's childhood. This is not just a film, but rather the reality of PM's childhood. He has seen poverty, he has seen his own mother wash utensils in others' homes, and work hard. He knows the pain of the poor; the pain of the poor is still in PM's heart," the Union Minister said while addressing the flagging off ceremony.

BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal, also present at the event, highlighted the preparations for the celebrations. "We are going to celebrate PM Modi's birthday Sewa Pakhwada, and we have flagged off multiple vehicles today, which will show the film on PM's childhood across all the Bihar assembly constituencies. The difficulty which PM Modi has gone through, living a life of poverty, will be shown across the state," he told reporters.

The short film 'Chalo Jeete Hai' directed by Mangesh Hadawale revolves around an impressionable boy who takes inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's quote, "Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain (Only those who live for others, actually live)." The film has also won the National Award for the best 'non-feature film'.

Preparations for the fifteen-day-long Sewa Pakhwada are in full swing, with the BJP organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions to showcase the government's initiatives across the country.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal said, "The party is making every effort to ensure that lakhs of people benefit from the blood donation camps organised as part of the 15-day celebrations." (ANI)

