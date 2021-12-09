Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 8 (ANI): In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Baghel, it has been decided to distribute an additional quantity of free food grains on the ration cards issued under the Chhattisgarh Food and Nutrition Security Act, at par with the provisions of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The additional expenditure of Rs 223.58 crore would be reimbursed to Chhattisgarh State Civil Supply Corporation from Mukhyamantri Khadyann Sahayta Yojana.

The Cabinet has also approved amendments and provisions related to allotment of land of undeveloped industrial purpose, from the departmental land bank (except the land transferred for industrial parks/areas) to the entrepreneurs of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes category at concessional rates in the backward development block category "D", Under Chhattisgarh State Industrial Policy 2019-24.

Plant and machinery-based industries engaged in solar power generation were included in the category of high priority. Industry based on wood produced on private land was included in the priority industry. List of MSME Service Category Enterprises approved under Industrial Policy.

Cabinet has approved that the amendments made earlier in the industrial policy will be made effective from November 1, 2019. Jute bags/gunny bags used in paddy/rice procurement were included under the 'high priority category. A provision of up to Rs.3 crore has been made for expansion of the private industrial parks to be established in the state.

For recruitment to the post of assistant teacher in Swami Atmanand English medium schools, Cabinet has decided to exempt the compulsion of being a local resident of Bastar and Sarguja divisions and Korba district for applicants.

As buses of the educational institutions were non-operational during the lockdown due to the COVID crisis, Cabinet has decided to provide exemption in the quarterly tax payable by the bus operated for the educational institution from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021

Cabinet has seconded the Chief Minister's decision to increase the rate of old jute gunny bags from Rs 18 per nos to Rs 25 per unit, for paddy procurement at support price in Kharif marketing year 2021-22.

In view of the hike in diesel prices, Cabinet has approved the hike rate for passenger fare of city vehicle operated as contract vehicle and case vehicle, proposed by Transport Department.

Cabinet has decided to allow applicants/employees to appear in the upcoming Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, providing one-time relaxation in the age-limit in the limited departmental competitive examination for the post of Excise Sub-Inspector to be conducted by the Excise Department. (ANI)

