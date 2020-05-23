India News | Chhattisgarh CM Demands Effective Guidelines for Passengers Before Resumption of Domestic Flight Services

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and raised concern over resumption of flight services without any standard operating procedure (SOP) and asserted that it should be made operational only with strict and effective guidelines.

In his letter to Puri, the Chief Minister said that it has come to his notice through different media that the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued for passengers who will be travelling.

"He said further spread of coronavirus infection could not be averted if domestic flight services are resumed at a time when there is a spike in corona positive cases in the country," according to an official statement.

Baghel asserted that the civil aviation ministry should resume operating flights only under effective measures and guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister urged Puri that details of each flight, having elaborate information about passengers travelling should be shared with states keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Baghel also suggested that 14-day quarantine at a paid or state-operated quarantine facility should be mandatory. He said at the time of booking the passenger should be informed about mandatory quarantine and its conditions.

The chief minister said that resuming domestic flight services under strict and effective guidelines will help state governments in taking measures to curb and control the spread of coronavirus infection. (ANI)

