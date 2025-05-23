Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday provided details of the recent encounter in Narayanpur, where 27 Naxals were neutralised by the security forces.

The encounter took place in the forested Abujmarh region of the Narayanpur district.

"The central forces and state police must be credited for this unprecedented success. In the last 1.5 years, our government has consistently worked towards eradicating Maoism in the Bastar area," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai during a press conference.

The operation also led to the neutralisation of Basava Raju, the General Secretary of CPI-M, and a key figure in the Naxal movement.

He added, "Known as the backbone of the Naxal revolution, General Secretary of CPI-M, Basava Raju has also been neutralised. He was among the top Maoists. He had a bounty of Rs 3.25 crores on him- Rs 1 crore each was announced by the central and the state government, in addition to which, NIA had announced Rs 50 lakhs, and Rs 25 lakhs each by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments were declared as bounty on him."

Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh elaborated further, stating that since the formation of the BJP government, 424 Naxals have been killed in encounters, with 1,355 surrendering and 1,430 arrested.

He also shared the government's initiative to bring rural people from Bastar to Raipur to meet the Chief Minister as part of a broader development plan.

"Efforts are being made to connect Bastar's villages with the mainstream of development," said the Deputy CM, underscoring the state's commitment to integrating these areas into national progress.

The Narayanpur operation follows the successful completion of 'Operation Black Forest,' which had neutralized 31 Naxals earlier this month, further showcasing the state's aggressive stance against Maoist insurgents.

Security forces conducted 'Operation Black Forest' to break the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The 21-day-long operation carried out by the joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 and May 11 neutralised Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore. (ANI)

