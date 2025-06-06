New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided a detailed briefing on the state's recent successes in anti-Maoist operations and the ongoing development initiatives in the Bastar region.

Also Read | Water Cut in Pune: Supply Suspended in South Pune on June 12 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas.

CM Sai informed the Home Minister that the anti-Naxal campaign has reached a decisive phase with the state's renewed strategy and the continued support of the Centre. Intensive operations conducted over the past one and a half years have yielded significant results, including the surrender of 1,428 Maoists, a remarkable increase compared to the previous five years.

He further stated that 205 encounters occurred during this period, eliminating 427 Maoists, including top leaders such as Baswaraju, the Maoist general secretary, and Central Committee member Sudhakar. The state has also established 64 new forward security camps, substantially strengthening the security grid in the affected regions.

Also Read | Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Electronics Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Electronics and Semiconductor Solutions, Meet Domestic Requirements.

The Chief Minister noted that the areas surrounding these security camps are now rapidly gaining access to basic services like electricity, drinking water, healthcare, and education. Under the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana', 146 villages have been identified where 18 types of integrated community services and 25 government schemes are being actively implemented, leading to a noticeable increase in local trust in the government machinery.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the Chief Minister's detailed progress report and lauded the Chhattisgarh government's decisive action against Maoist violence. He assured that the central government will continue to extend full support to the state in its fight against Left-Wing Extremism and in ensuring sustainable development in tribal and remote areas.

This high-level meeting reaffirmed the Centre-State synergy in combating extremism and highlighted Chhattisgarh's evolving success story, one where peace and development are steadily replacing decades of insurgency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)