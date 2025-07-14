Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh on Monday took part in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, held at the premises of the new state Legislative Assembly building in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended warm greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh for the Shravan month.

"Heartfelt congratulations to everyone for the Shraavan month. May Lord Shiva's blessings continue to shower upon Chhattisgarh, and may there be prosperity in Chhattisgarh... Today, we have all come to the new Legislative Assembly premises... Everyone has planted trees here," Deo told reporters.

Reacting on the same event, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said the plantation drive symbolized a collective commitment to environmental responsibility.

Assembly speaker said to reporters, "Today is the first Monday of Shravan month and on this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister has expressed his wish that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trees should be planted in the Assembly premises in the presence of all the MLAs, all the ministers and our colleagues. Today, in the presence of everyone, a massive tree plantation campaign has taken place, and this is going to become our green campus."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, an unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024. He urged citizens across the country to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting at least one tree in their mother's name. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranked second nationwide, with the successful plantation of 17.48 crore saplings as part of this initiative. (ANI)

