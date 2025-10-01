Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended greetings of Navratri's final day, Maha Navami, on wednesday.

While extending greetings on Maha Navami, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister hopes that the people will continue to bestow their blessings on the government.

"I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Maha Navami, the final day of Navratri. We hope that we continue to receive blessings," Sai told reporters.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also stated that on the occasion of the International Day for Older Persons, the state government is providing benefits to senior citizens through various schemes.

"Today we are also celebrating the International Day for Older Persons and the state government is providing benefits to the senior citizens through various schemes..." said Sai.

Later, the state's chief minister, on the occasion of the RSS's 100th anniversary, praised the organisation's workers, emphasising that they support the people in their difficult times.

On PM Modi attending the centenary celebrations of RSS, he said, "...The RSS workers are always ready to give their services during tough times..." added Sai.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav for donating Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood victims.

While expressing gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the Chhattisgarh CM stated that the funds provided will assist in adequately compensating and supporting the flood victims in the Bastar region.

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the respected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, for his support. He has sent five crore rupees to the CM Relief Fund and is also sending relief materials. This will undoubtedly enable us to adequately compensate and support the flood situation caused by excessive rainfall in the Bastar region and the damage caused to our people," said Sai. (ANI)

