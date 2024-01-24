Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a two-day National Road Safety Short Film Festival being held in the state capital Raipur on Wednesday.

The two-day short film festival is being organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Medical College in the city. CM Sai also watched the road safety exhibition in the festival with the guests on the occasion.

Addressing the program, CM Sai said, "Traffic police and the department continuously keep working to make people aware about road safety measures, but we ourselves should also strictly follow the road safety measures. Everyone's life is very precious, small carelessness leads to road accidents and many people die in it. Many families get uprooted."

The Chief Minister also praised the Traffic Department for organising the National Short Film Festival in the city with the purpose of road safety awareness. This film festival will prove helpful in making people aware to follow traffic rules, he added.

"The clipping played during the program shows the painful consequences of small negligence in a very impactful manner. These films will encourage people to follow the traffic and road safety rules," CM Sai said.

He further emphasised to wear a helmet while driving and neither use mobile phones nor drink and drive.

Notably, the National Road Safety Short Film Festival is being organised in a series of public awareness educational programs related to various road safety and smooth traffic being organised under the National Road Safety Month 2024. In the first session of the festival, 44 short films identified as the best out of 460 entries in various languages received from different states of the country were screened. Short films in six languages from 19 states were included in the festival. (ANI)

