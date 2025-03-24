Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the residence of eminent Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla in Raipur today to personally extend his congratulations on the announcement of the prestigious Jnanpith Award conferred upon him.

Hailing Shukla's contribution to literature, Chief Minister Sai said, "Your literary achievements have brought immense pride to Chhattisgarh. On behalf of all citizens of the state, I offer my heartfelt congratulations." As a token of respect and admiration, Sai presented Shukla with a traditional shawl, Shreephal, and a symbolic Bastar art sculpture of Nandi.

"This recognition is not just a personal honour for Shukla but a proud moment for the entire state. Being able to meet him on this joyous occasion is indeed a privilege," Sai remarked during the interaction.

During the visit, Chief Minister Sai inquired about Shukla's health and well-being and fondly recalled that the acclaimed author hails from Rajnandgaon, widely regarded as the cultural heartland of Chhattisgarh. He noted that literary stalwarts such as Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh, Dr. Padumlal Punnalal Bakshi and Baldev Prasad Mishra have enriched the literary legacy of Rajnandgaon.

In response, Shukla reminisced about his childhood in the then-Nandgaon, describing it as a place deeply etched in his memory. "Though time has changed it in many ways, I still find glimpses of that Nandgaon whenever I visit," he said with a nostalgic smile.

Chief Minister Sai also met with members of Shukla's family and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included the Chief Minister's Media Advisor Pankaj Jha, Chief Minister's Press Officer Alok Singh, Secretary to the CM P. Dayanand, Commissioner of Public Relations Ravi Mittal, President of Raipur Press Club Prafull Thakur, and members of Vinod Kumar Shukla's family. (ANI)

