Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged in a grassroots campaign ahead of the 2024 elections by personally visiting neighborhoods and interacting with residents, as well as meeting individuals who have benefitted from different Central Government initiatives in Raipur.

The Chief Minister interacted with the people in Raipur and heard their issues personally.

The initiative aimed not only at assessing the state's progress but also at gaining insights from beneficiaries at the ground level.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We decided to meet all beneficiaries today, and not just in the state, but all over the country. Even PM Narendra Modi is meeting the beneficiaries. The feedback is very positive and people are very happy with the schemes".

"We have been deputed to work for the people and will continue our efforts in this regard," he affirmed.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister earlier said that the efforts to enhance and develop the state are progressing swiftly, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

"From providing permanent housing to 18 lakh families, paying two years' pending bonus to farmers, paddy procurement at the rate of Rs 3100 per quintal and 21 quintal per acre, to providing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month to married women under Mahtari Vandan Yojana, we have fulfilled many guarantees. Prime Minister has set the goal of developing a 'Viksit Bharat' before the country," Vishnu Deo Sai said in an address to the media.

Informing about the achievements of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Chief Minister stated that 1.25 crore people of the state including women participated in the Yatra.

"Of these, more than 1 crore people also participated in the online resolution. During the Sankalp Yatra, more than 66 lakh people got health check-ups in health camps, 55 lakh people got TB tests done, and 35 lakh people got sickle cell tests done. 4 lakh 35 thousand Ayushman Bharat cards were issued along with 47 thousand credit cards, 10 thousand soil health cards and registration of 45 thousand My Bharat volunteers," he added. (ANI)

