Raipur, Jun 22 (PTI) With addition of 46 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 2,302 on Monday while the number of fatalities rose to 12 following the death of a 92-year-old man, a Health official said.

A total of 66 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the day.

Among the new cases, 15 were reported from Rajnandgaon district, 11 from Raipur, six from Korba, four from Surajpur, two each from Bemetara, Mungeli and Jashpur districts, the official said.

One case each was reported from Janjgir-Champa, Kabirdham, Bilaspur and Balrampur districts, he added.

"A Congress MLA is among the new cases recorded in Rajnandgaon. He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur," he said.

Earlier in the day, a 92-year-old man from Rajnandgaon died due to co-morbidity and COVID-19 at AIIMS, he said.

"The patient was suffering from fever and respiratory distress and was referred to AIIMS from Rajnandgaon medical college hospital on Sunday. His COVID-19 report came positive on Sunday only. He succumbed at 9.45 am on Monday," a PRO said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 803 as 1,487 people have been discharged after recovery so far while 12 others have died, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,302, new cases 46, deaths 12, discharged 1,487, active cases 803, people tested so far 1,29,731. PTI

