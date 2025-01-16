In an unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, two jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites. According to news agency ANI, the blast occurred near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station area. After the blast, the injured jawans were evacuated, and their condition is said to be stable. Chhattisgarh Encounter: 5 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight with Security Forces in Bijapur.

Jawans Injured in Pressure IED Blast in Bijapur

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | 2 jawans injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under Basaguda police station area. The injured jawans have been evacuated. The condition of the injured jawans is stable and they are out of danger: Bijapur Police — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)