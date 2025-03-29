Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits.

The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning today (March 29).

Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain.

Authorities said a detailed statement will be issued after the completion of the ongoing operation.

Sukma is one of the worst-affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has seen several Naxal attacks in the past.

Earlier on Friday, a jawan was injured and hospitalised after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, "One jawan injured during an IED blast planted by Maoists towards Bedmakoti. The injured soldier is being given first aid at the District Hospital in Narayanapur."

After initial treatment, the IG said that the condition of the injured soldier became stable. (ANI)

