Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): An First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the manager, in-charge and several others following the collapse of a silo structure at a smelting plant in Sargaon, Mungeli, on January 10.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kaur Chhabra said that the FIR was lodged under sections 106 (1), 289 and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"An FIR has been registered under sections 106 (1), 289 and 35 of BNS at Sargaon police station. Action has been taken against manager Anil Prasad, in-charge Amit Kedia and other managers... Investigation is being done and further action will be taken based on that..."Chhabra said speaking to ANI.

According to officials, one injured labourer is undergoing treatment at the hospital and several others have been injured due to the incident.

Regarding the silo structure collapse at the smelting plant in Sargaon, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo stated that site clearance is currently underway, after which the rescue operation will continue. He further mentioned that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and rescue equipment were also present at the incident site.

"Some workers were trapped after a Silo structure of the smelting plant here collapsed yesterday. Right now, work is underway for site clearance, after which the rescue operation will continue. We have teams of SDRF and NDRF and rescue equipment here. After removing the Silo structure, the rescue mission will get underway. If things will be on our side, within 5-6 hours, we should be able to do the work here," he said.

The rescue operation is ongoing to save the trapped workers.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

