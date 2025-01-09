Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A labourer was injured and several others are feared trapped after the silo structure of an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli, collapsed on Thursday, said Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo.

The Mungeli Collector said that the injured labourer was admitted to a nearby hospital with injuries following the incident.

Rahul Deo said that emergency services and rescue teams are working to extricate the trapped workers, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

"Labourers feared trapped at an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli after the silo structure of the factory collapsed. One injured labourer has been admitted to a hospital. Police and Administration are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," said Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo.

Further details on the matte are awaited. (ANI)

