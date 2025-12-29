Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at SS Plaza in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, engulfing several shops and causing panic among the people.

The incident occurred in the heart of the city, under the Kotwali police station area in Korba district.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Twelve fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire.

Efforts are still underway as locals gathered to provide assistance and bring the fire under control.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, December 29, 2025: Silver Becomes Second Most Valuable Asset in the World as White Metal Trumps NVIDIA; Check Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)