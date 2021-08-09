Dantewada, Aug 9 (PTI) Four persons, including two minors and a woman, were killed and five others critically injured on Monday when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned and fell into a roadside pond in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

The victims, all natives of Tetam village, were headed towards Katekalyan to attend a programme to mark the international day of the world's indigenous people, according to police.

The accident occurred around 1 pm between Telam and Tetam villages when the driver apparently lost his control over the tractor, which overturned and fell into a small roadside pond, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada Superintendent of Police.

He said at least 30 people were onboard the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident.

“Four persons, identified as Kosa Madvi (35), Dasai Kawasi (16), Dinesh Markam (9) and a woman- Phule Kawasi (40)- were trapped under the vehicle and died. Five others suffered critical injuries while 14 sustained mild injuries”, he said.

Police personnel rushed the injured persons to a hospital in Katekalyan, the SP added.

