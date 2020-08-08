Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After distributing over 4.8 lakh community forest rights certificate, Chhattisgarh became the leading state in the country in terms of community and individual forest rights papers distribution.

Chhattisgarh has distributed 4,84,975 individual and community forest rights papers. While 2,56,997 forest rights papers have been distributed in both categories in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, 1,72,116 in Maharashtra, 4,43,000 in Odisha, stated the Department of Public relations Chhattisgarh in a press release.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 499 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 50,656: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

With 32 per cent of tribal population in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The overall development of the tribal community is the highest priority of the state government."

"The dream of building Nava-Chhattisgarh cannot be realised without ensuring access to all kinds of rights to the tribals. The tribals have the first right over the forests on which their lives and livelihoods depend," Baghel said.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Self-Quarantine and COVID-19 Tests for People Involved in Rescue Operations at Kozhikode Airport, Says Kerala Health Minister.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officials of Tribal Development Scheduled Caste Development Department, Forest and Revenue Department for this achievement.

"A year-and-a-half ago, during the swearing-in of the new government in the state, it was announced that we will ensure access to justice to every tribal-family who has traditionally suffered injustice and neglect. Chhattisgarh is far ahead of other states in the area of forest land, which has been recognised through forest rights papers," the Chief Minister added.

The individual and community forest rights were given on over 50,16,085 acres of forest land and 4,41,429 individual forest rights recognition cards were distributed in Chhattisgarh, added the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)