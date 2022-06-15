Raipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,775, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Also Read | Bhopal: Over 50 Nurses Accuse Medical Superintendent Deepak Maravi of Sexual Harassment.

The 58 cases comprised 19 in Raipur followed by 10 in Durg, six in Rajnandgaon and four in Korba among other districts at the positivity rate of 1.18, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 15 districts, he said.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Rajnath Singh Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge Others.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,508 after 21 people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 232, the official said.

With 4,909 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,82,298, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,775, new cases 58, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,508, active cases 232, today tests 4,909, total tests 1,77,82,298.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)