Korba, Jul 11 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself following a quarrel between them in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Dhandhani village under Urga police station limits, said Station House Officer Yuvraj Tiwari.

Also Read | Sudden Heart Attack After Workout Kills Man in Telangana: 31-Year-Old Dies of Cardiac Arrest Following Gym Session in Khammam, Second Death in Two Days.

As per preliminary information, Pavan Binjhwar and his wife Sumti Binjhwar (35) had gone to the place of his in-laws on Monday morning and returned at night.

The couple later had an argument over some issue and Pavan, in a fit of rage, allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer and killed her, the official said.

Also Read | Death Threat To PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath: Man Arrested From Gorakhpur for Threatening to Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The man later hanged himself with a 'lungi' (a long piece of cloth worn by men) from a wooden log at the ceiling of his mud house, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)