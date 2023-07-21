Raipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday said prescribed measures to curb illegal mining activities were not complied with in the state.

The CAG report on 'performance audit of mining of minor minerals with emphasis on illegal mining operations' also stated that the cases of illegal excavation, transportation and storage of minerals increased from 3,756in 2015-16 to 5,410 in 2020-21.

The report, which was tabled by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said the state's mining department should ensure regular inspection of mines as per prescribed norms by ensuring adequate manpower and maintenance of proper inspection records.

Chhattisgarh is a leading producer of major minerals such as coal, iron ore and dolomite and has considerable reserves of bauxite, limestone and quartzite, the report said.

There are 37 types of minor minerals found in the state, and as on April 1, 2021, a total 1,957 minor mineral quarry leases were sanctioned, the CAG report informed.

The royalty received by the state government from minor minerals between 2015-16 and 2020-21 was Rs 1,438.67 crore, which was 4.70 percent of the total revenue receipts of Rs 30,606.89 crore from mining, it said.

The report said audit had observed that the existing control measures prescribed by the mining department to curb illegal mining activities were not being complied with.

"There was absence of comprehensive database of quarry leases. Boundary pillars/boundary marks to indicate the demarcation of the quarry lease area were missing. This had resulted in non-identification of quarrying activities beyond the sanctioned lease areas," the report said.

"The number of check posts established to curb illegal transportation of minerals was found inadequate, while the established check posts were not equipped with the facility of weighbridges," it added.

The number of new registered cases of illegal excavation, transportation and storage of minerals increased from 3,756 in 2015-16 to 5,410 cases in 2020-21, the report said quoting data from the state department's administrative reports.

The audit noticed that in 1,651 cases of illegal extraction and 13,049 cases of illegal transportation between 2015-16 and 2020-21 (upto June 2020) penalties amounting to Rs 23.27 crore were levied.

In this regard, it was observed that in 792 cases of illegal extraction and 2,744 cases of illegal transportation, the amount of penalties were not levied as per the prevailing rules, which resulted in short levy of penalty amounting to Rs 10.51 crore between 2015-16 and June 2020, it said.

"The department did not implement e-permit system and Global Positioning System based vehicle tracking system to control illegal transportation of minor minerals. There was delay in implementation of Mining Surveillance System for minor minerals and the department did not consider use of other modern technologies such as Geographic Information System (GIS) and drone survey to identify and curb illegal mining activities," the CAG report pointed out.

The audit analysis of selected 202 quarry leases using Google Earth Pro software revealed mining activities in areas other than sanctioned leases (in 15 cases) and pits extending in the adjacent area of sanctioned lease (in 8 cases), the report said.

It was also observed that no plantation was carried out (in 40 cases) around the lease area as per the conditions of Environment Clearance (EC) and quarry plans, the report added.

"With the help of drone survey through technical consultant, the audit detected illegal excavation of murrum at unauthorised sites as well as illegal quarrying of sand and limestone outside the sanctioned lease area. These resulted in loss of royalty amounting to Rs 2.67 crore to the government," the report said.

Monitoring of sand mining was found to be deficient and the department failed to check the evasion of royalty and non-compliance to environment clearance conditions, said the report.

The government should adopt sustainable sand mining practices and issue instructions for regular monitoring of sand mining activities to ensure effective compliance of environment clearance (EC) conditions and governing rules, the report said.

