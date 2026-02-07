Kolkata, February 7: The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries for the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, February 7, will be announced shortly, bringing anticipation and excitement among thousands of lottery players. Participants who have purchased tickets can check the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery results and today’s winning numbers right here once they are officially declared. In addition to the published results, lottery players also have the option to watch the live streaming of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery below, where the winners’ names and prize numbers will be revealed in real time.

The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery draw of today is being conducted from Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, under the supervision of the Sikkim State Lotteries. As one of the most popular weekly lottery draws, the Dear Elite Saturday lottery attracts a large number of participants from across the region, all hoping to secure a life-changing win. The highlight of today’s draw is the first prize, which carries a whopping amount of INR 50 lakh, making it one of the most lucrative weekly lottery prizes. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result of 07.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Elite Saturday Lottery Live Streaming

Apart from the top prize, the lottery also offers several other prize categories, giving multiple players a chance to win attractive cash rewards. Ticket holders are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced results to confirm their winnings. Winners should also follow the prescribed guidelines to claim their prizes within the stipulated time frame. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, final results, and complete winning number lists of today’s Dear Elite Saturday lucky draw.

