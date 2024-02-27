Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A Naxal commander, who was allegedly involved in the Tadmetla incident that killed 76 CRPF troopers, surrendered in the insurgency-hit Sukma district on Monday, police said.

Police officials said that the naxal commander was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs.

Also Read | PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

"A naxal named Nagesh (38) has surrendered today...He was disturbed by the ideology of the Naxals...I appeal to all the Naxals to surrender this way and lead a good life...," Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said in a video statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act in Assam Aimed at Distancing Muslims From Their Religion, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)