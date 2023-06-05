Sukma, Jun 5 (PTI) A Naxalite, who was allegedly involved in more than 24 incidents of violence and had Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was arrested by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Loan App Fraud: Delhi Police Busts Extortion Gang for Duping Nearly 2,000 People Across Country of Rs 350 Crore, Six Arrested.

Sodi Deva alias Sunil was apprehended near the forest of Surpanguda village under Jagargunda police station limits by a joint team of 201st battalion of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit and the district force, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Orphan Girl Raped by Neighbour in Palamu, Accused Absconding.

Deva, who was active as militia platoon command-in-chief of Maoists in Surpanguda area, had been with the outlawed outfit since the last 12 years, he said.

He was allegedly involved in more than 24 incidents of violence in Chintalnar and Jagargunda areas of Sukma, the official said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Deva was allegedly involved in the ambush on a patrolling team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police near Kunded village on February 25 this year, in which three security personnel were killed, and he had also allegedly killed two villagers in 2021 in Jagargunda area, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)