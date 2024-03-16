Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 16 (ANI): One Naxal was killed in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Kankar district, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred in the forest of Kaknar village.

"An encounter took place between the joint party of DRG and BSF and Naxalites in the forest of Village Kaknar under Police Station Koyalibera, District Kanker. In the encounter, the body of a uniformed Naxalite," police said.

Police said that one sten gun, explosives and other materials have been recovered.

"A search operation is underway in the surrounding area by the police force, BSF and DRG," police said. (ANI)

