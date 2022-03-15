Raipur, Mar 15 (PTI) At least 204 people were killed and 81 injured in elephant attacks, while 45 pachyderms died due to various reasons, including electrocution, in Chhattisgarh in the last three years, the state legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

In a reply to a question by BJP MLA Rajneesh Kumar Singh, state Forest and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Akbar said that 72,112 cases of injury and loss of life and damage to crops and properties in elephant attacks were registered in the state from January 1, 2019 to February 1 this year.

As many as 204 people have died and 81 sustained injuries in elephant attacks, while 63,603 cases of crop damage, 5,232 of damage to houses and 2,992 of other property damages were reported in the last three years, he said in a written reply said.

Over Rs 60.5 crore were paid in compensation in these cases during this period, the minister said, adding that compensation to the tune of over Rs 1.01 crore was pending in 664 of these cases.

On October 7, the state government notified an area of 1,995.48 sq km (in northern Chhattisgarh) as Lemru elephant reserve. At least 39 coal mines in two coal blocks - Mand Raigarh and Hasdeo Arand - fall within limits of Lemru elephant reserve.

Under the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, the Central government has not permitted mining in any of the mines in the elephant reserve area, the minister said in the reply.

