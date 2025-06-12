Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh police booked 21 individuals in Raipur for allegedly detaining and assaulting three people on suspicion of practising black magic.

The incident occurred on the night of March 13 during Holika Dahan celebrations, but an FIR was registered only on June 9, following a directive from a local court in Raipur.

In their complaint, the victims identified as Tilak Sahu, Naresh Sahu and Amar Singh Sahu alleged that the group of people held them hostage after suspecting that the victims were practising black magic at the crematorium of the village.

The victims alleged that the accused looted their valuables, forced them to wear garlands made of slippers, smeared black colour on their faces, paraded them semi-naked through the village, rubbed chilli powder on bleeding wounds, and repeatedly tortured them even after they fell unconscious.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Lal Umed Singh said, "On the suspicion of practising black magic at the cremation ground, a group of people nabbed and assaulted the victims. The incident took place on the night of Holika Dahan. Following a plea in court by the victims, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

The SP confirmed that the names of 21 accused have surfaced so far, and a detailed investigation is underway, including verification of claims relating to witchcraft or black magic.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

