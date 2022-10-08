Durg, Oct 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old principal of a private school was on Saturday arrested for allegedly molesting five students in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

The victims, who are students of Classes 10 to 12, have alleged that the principal called them to his office chamber and molested them, said Durgesh Sharma, the station house officer of Supela police station.

The girls had recently complained against the principal to the district education officer, following which a case was registered, he said.

A case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, who has been arrested, the official said.

