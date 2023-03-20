Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Raipur Poice on Monday arrested four people and busted a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped people across the country by posing as customer care executives.

According to police, the arrested accused people have been identified as Bhola Kumar Rawani (30), Jitendra Lohara (20), Devnarayan Pahan (20) and Atul Tirkey (19), all natives of Jharkhand.

"Four persons of a gang allegedly duping people online by posing as customer care executives of digital payment companies were arrested by police in connection with a forgery case registered with Dharsinva police station in Raipur," said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Maheshwari.

"The accused allegedly duped a man in Raipur to the tune of over Rs 7.52 lakh," the ASP added.

The officer said, "The gang has notified their numbers as customer care of PhonePe in Google."ASP Maheshwari further elaborated that to raise a complaint about transaction-related problems associated with PhonePe, the victim gathered the customer care number of the digital payment company by browsing the internet in February this year and made a call to the number, which was a bogus number.

On the pretext of resolving his problem, the conmen managed to get the victim's crucial banking details and siphoned over Rs 7.52 lakh. After learning about the forgery, the victim lodged a complaint with Dharsinva police station following which an offence in this connection was registered and a probe was launched, the police informed."Based on the investigation findings, a joint team of Anti Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) and Dharsinva police succeeded in identifying the accused persons and their whereabouts after which a team was dispatched to Jharkhand," said the ASP.

"After camping for a few days in Jharkhand, the team managed to nab four persons. Efforts are on to catch a few more gang members," he added. (ANI)

