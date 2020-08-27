Raipur, Aug 27 (PTI) With 1,108 new cases and 14 deaths, one of them a doctor, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 25,658 and toll to 245 on Thursday, a health official said.

The day witnessed 462 patients getting discharge following recovery from the infection.

The state now has 10,806 active cases as 14,607 people were discharged and 245 have died, he said.

Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, reported 380 of the fresh cases, which took the case tally in the district to 9,116, he said.

The district has witnessed 133 deaths.

Other districts, where news cases were detected, are Durg (186), Raigarh (55), Rajnandgaon (53), Bilaspur (51), Surguja (50), Bastar (47), Balodabazar (38), Kanker (34), Dantewada (28), Mahasamund (24), Surajpur (22), Bijapur (20), Koriya (19), Sukma (17), Mungeli (16), Janjgir-Champa (15), Dhamtari (14), Kabirdham (11) and Balrampur (6), he said.

Five cases each were reported from Balod, Jashpur and Narayanpur districts, three from Kondagaon, while one case each came from Gariaband and Korba districts, he said.

Besides, two persons who had arrived from another state to Chhattisgarh have tested positive, he said.

Among the 14 fatalities, 10 people were from Raipur and one each from Raigarh, Bilaspur and Mahasamund districts, while one person belonged to neigbouring Odisha, he said.

A 35-year-old doctor, who was posted at the Covid Hospital in Bijapur district, was found dead at his residence there on August 25 night, he said.

"After working for 14 days at the hospital, the doctor, a native of Raigarh district, was placed in home isolation and his sample was sent for a coronavirus test. After his death he was found to be COVID-19 positive," the health official said.

In another case, an 18-year-old man from Mahasamund was brought dead to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Wednesday after he tested positive for the infection on August 22, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 17,600 cases and 200 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,658, new cases 1,108, death toll 245, discharged 14,607, active cases 10,806, people tested so far 5,33,691.

