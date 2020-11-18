Raipur, Nov 18 (PTI) With 2,048 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,15,413 while death toll reached 2,646 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,93,997 after 232 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,170 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 18,770 active cases.

Raipur district reported 227 new cases, taking its total count to 43,883, including 635 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 219 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 209, Korba 200, Rajnandgaon 142, Durg 132, Bilaspur 129 and Balod 119, among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, two took place on Wednesday and 12 on Tuesday while nine had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Wednesday," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,15,413, New cases 2,048, Death toll 2,646, Recovered 1,93,997, Active cases 18,770, people tested so far 21,99,345.

