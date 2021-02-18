Raipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 276 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths, taking the caseload to 3,10,210 and death toll to 3,790, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,03,415 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and 212 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 3,005 active cases.

Raipur district recorded 63 new cases, taking its total count to 54,922 including 800 deaths.

Durg recorded 69 new cases and Mahasamund 17 among other districts, the official said.

Of two fatalities recorded during the day, one took place on Thursday and another on Wednesday, he said.

With 21,940 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 46,06,098.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,10,210, New cases 276, Death toll 3,790, Recovered 3,03,415, Active cases 3,005, Tests 46,06,098. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)