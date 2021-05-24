Raipur, May 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,53,209 on Monday with the addition of 4,209 fresh cases, while the death toll increased by 60 to 12,646, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,79,625 after 1,230 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 7,455 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 60,938, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 175 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,55,094, including 3,072 deaths. Among other districts, Korea recorded 423 new cases, Raigarh 357 and Surguja 334, he said.

With 74,584 samples tested on Monday, the number of tests in the state went up to 87,00,284.

The case positivity rate in the state has declined to 5.6 per cent from a high of 26.1 per cent on May 1, the official said.

