Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count reached 10,04,844 on Saturday with the addition of 24 new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,558 as no new fatality was recorded, a health department official said.

The recovery count in the state reached 9,90,907 after 16 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation, he said.

The active caseload of the state stood at 379.

No new cases were found in 17 out of 28 districts.

Raipur saw two new cases, taking the district's infection tally to 1,57,901, including 3,139 deaths so far. Durg recorded five cases and Bilaspur four. Bemetara and Kabirdham districts have no active cases, while nine other districts have less than five cases, the official informed.

With 24,635 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,26,55,685.

