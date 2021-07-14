Raipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,98,817 as 252 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, while four fresh fatalities took the toll to 13,486, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,81,303 after a total of 105 people were discharged from various hospitals while 265 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,028.

Raipur district reported 20 new cases taking the caseload to 1,57,472, including 3,135 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district recorded 36 new cases, Sukma 22 and Bijapur 18, he said.

With 38,731 samples tested on Wednesday , the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,07,63,263.

Around 1.08 crore shots of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to people in all categories in the state till Tuesday.

While 89,04,665 people have received the first jab of vaccines, 18,82,161 have got both the doses, officials said.

