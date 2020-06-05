India News | Chhattisgarh Reports 93 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 773

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 773, said the State Health Department.

According to the health department, today, 17 people were discharged in the state. In total 206 people have been cured or discharged in the state.

Also Read | Odisha: 15 People of Koya Tribal Community Died Due to 'Mysterious Disease' in Past 3 Months in Malkangiri District; Chief Medical Officer Says People Are not Co-operating' in The Probe.

While a total of two people succumbed to the infection.

India saw a record single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases above 2.16 lakh. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Coronavirus Patient Gives Birth to Baby Boy in Raigarh District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)