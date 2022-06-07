Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,524, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The 10 cases include three in Bastar, two each in Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg at a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,416 after 12 persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 74, the official said.

With 3,158 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,58,288, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,524, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,416, active cases 74, today tests 3,158, total tests 1,77,58,288.

