Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,230, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.05 per cent, he added.

The recovery count was 11,38,183 and the active tally stood at 13, the official informed.

The two cases were reported in Raigarh and Balod, while, as on Friday, 18 districts do not have any active case, he said.

With 4,183 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,09,989, he added.

