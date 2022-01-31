Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,25,863, while 19 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,853, an official said.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 7.36 per cent, he said.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

The number of recoveries reached 10,88,473 after 225 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,646 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 23,537, he said.

"Durg recorded 372 cases, followed by Raipur 314, Kanker 158, Rajnandgaon 154, Bilaspur 139, Jashpur 135, Dhamtari 131 and Janjgir-Champa 125 among other districts. With 36,605 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,62,58,655," the official said.

Meanwhile, a government release said 72 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 had been given both doses of the vaccine as on January 30, with the figure being 1,42,29,367.

It also said 99 per cent of the population above 18 years and 60 per cent in the 15-18 age segment have been administered the first dose.

In numbers, this stands at 1,95,15,509 people above the age of 18 and 9,82,621 teens in the 15-18 age group, it said.

In all, 3,49,62,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including precaution doses to 2,35,308 health workers, frontline staff and people above 60, the release added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,25,863, new cases 2,693, death toll 13,853, recovered 10,88,473, active cases 23,537, today tests 36,605, total tests 1,62,58,655.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)