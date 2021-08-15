Raipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of infections to 10,03,746 and the toll to 13,547, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,88,904 after 10 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 104 others completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 1,295 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,806, including 3,139 deaths. Bastar recorded 11 more infections, Kanker 5 and Raigarh 4, among other districts, the official said.

With 17,530 samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,19,28,838, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,746, new cases 49, death toll 13,547, recovered 9,88,904, active cases 1,295, tests today 17,530, Total tests 1,19,28,838.

