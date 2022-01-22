Raipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,91,868 on Saturday with the addition of 5,661 cases, while the toll stood at 13,716 after 11 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 11.76 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,46,971 after 245 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,980 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 31,181 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,789 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,83,020, including 3,173 deaths. The district has 8,265 active cases. Durg saw 690 cases, followed by Raigarh 390, Bilaspur 331, Janjgir-Champa 294, Rajnandgaon 222 and Korba 196, among other districts," he said.

With 48,128 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,59,19,874, the official added.

