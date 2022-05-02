Raipur, May 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,283, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.19 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,38,205, leaving the state with 44 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded three cases, followed by two in Raipur and one in Durg. No new coronavirus case was reported in 22 districts, while, as on Monday, 14 districts had no active case," the official said.

With 4,666 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,48,072, he added.

