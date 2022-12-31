Raipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported four COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,758, a health official said.

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,602, respectively, he added.

The active caseload of the state was 10, the official said.

With 1,274 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,40,321, he added.

