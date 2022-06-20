Bilaspur, Jun 20 (PTI) A woman and two men were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck parked roadside in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Poco X4 GT Confirmed To Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The victims were headed from their native places in neighbouring Korba district to Bilaspur city in the car, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh To Cast Vote for MLC Polls.

The car crashed into the truck parked roadside near Bharari village under the Ratanpur police station limits in the wee hours, killing Suraj Singh Rathore (24), Himanshu Singh (27) and Aparna Yadav on the spot, said SK Sahu, Station House Officer (SHO), Ratanpur police station.

Two other occupants of the car- Tanisha Adile (19) and Sneha Mahant (19)- sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, he said.

Later, Tanisha was referred to Raipur in view of her critical condition, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)