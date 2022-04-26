Bijapur, Apr 26 (PTI) Three naxals were arrested with explosives and Rs 70,000 cash in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday apprehended Kadti Budhru (48), Kallu Seth alias Vimlesh Rathore (42) and Ravi Kumar Kunjam (24) from Bechapal-Gaytapara area under the Mifrtoor police station limits, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

The arrests took place when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police was out on a search operation, he said.

The police seized cash to the tune of Rs 70,000, detonators, detonating cord, electric wire and daily use items from the trio, the official added.

