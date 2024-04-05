India News | Chhattisgarh: Two Hardcore Naxals Carrying Reward of Rs 8 Lakh Each Surrender

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): After two hardcore naxals surrendered on Friday, SP Sukma Kiran G Chavan appealed to all naxals to surrender before the police.

SP Sukma Kiran G Chavan said, "Two hardcore naxals - Kamlu Prakash and Markam Rita have surrendered before police today. Kamlu Prakash's surrender is a big blow to the naxals. He used to carry and operate an AK-47 rifle. Markam Rita's husband Nagesh had also surrendered a few days ago. I appeal to all naxals to surrender before the police."

Two Naxals, who carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, have surrendered before Sukma Police in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a young tribal doctor named Prakash Kumar Gota, who lost three family members to Naxalite violence, has decided to contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

