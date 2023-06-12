Kanker, Jun 12 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, a police official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Alert: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Meeting To Review Situation Related to ‘Extremely Severe’ Cyclonic Storm.

The gunfight took place at around 7 am in the forest near Binagunda village under Chhotebethiya police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Also Read | Heat Wave in Bihar: Patna District Administration Asks To Shut All Academic Institutions Till June 18.

"The operation was launched on Sunday based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite leaders belonging to Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division (RKB) and 20 to 25 armed cadres. Personnel from District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 132nd battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation," the IG said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of an unidentified woman Naxalite clad in 'uniform' was found along with a .303 rifle close by, he said, adding a search operation was continuing at the site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)