Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A youth was badly burnt after a chemical box exploded at a Junk Store in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Santoshi Nagar locality under Tikrapara police station limits in the city on Thursday afternoon. The youth was identified as Sameer Ulla (21), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital in the city.

Sameer had arrived here to meet his brother-in-law (Jija) Abdul Rahim. He was working along with him at the junk store for a week. According to information, Sameer shook a plastic box filled with a solvent kept in the yard of the store and opened it. As soon as he opened it, it caught fire and exploded, leaving his hands and feet burnt.

On receiving the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and admitted him to the hospital.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari said, "A chemical box exploded at a junk store in Tikrapara police station area in the city yesterday afternoon. A youth was injured in the incident. He has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is critical."

"A case has been registered against the owner of the store and further investigation in the matter is underway. No death has been reported in the incident as yet. Doctors said the injured person has to be operated upon and further updates will be provided as and when available," the ASP said. (ANI)

