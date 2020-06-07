India News | Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 1,000-mark

Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhhattisgarh crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 76 more people were found infected, a health official said.

The tally now stands at 1,073, he said.

"Of the total number of new cases, 35 were reported from Raipur district, 13 from Durg, nine from Korba, five from Balrampur, four each from Kabirdham and Mahasamund districts, three from Balodbazar and two from Janjgir-Champa," the official said.

One case was reported from Rajnandgaon, he added.

Earlier in the day, seven patients were discharged from Medical College Raigarh following their recovery, he said.

"The state's COVID-19 count is now 1,073. However, the number of active cases is 803 as 266 people have been discharged and four patients have died," he said.

At present, 2,31,169 people have been kept in 19,745 quarantine centres in the state, while 48,776 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases- 1,073, new cases-76, deaths-4, discharged- 266, active cases- 803, people tested so far 88,896.

