Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a move to promote the 'Local for Vocal' initiative, Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh is empowering 100-200 women through green cracker production, making Diwali celebrations more sustainable.

Speaking to ANI, a woman working in the factory that produces green firecrackers, thanking to this initiative, said that several women are now able to support themselves.

"A total of 24 women's groups are working in this initiative, which involves about 200 women. Owing to green crackers initiatives, women are able to stand on their feet and become empowered. This will not harm the environment either," she shared.

Meanwhile, firecrackers are being manufactured actively in the Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, where manufacturers are introducing a variety of new products to attract children this Diwali season.

These include crackers based on jungle themes, such as those packed in lion, wolf, and tiger-themed boxes. Firecrackers themed around food items, such as pizza and watermelon, have also been introduced.

Several new varieties based on cartoons, games, music, and other popular themes are being rolled out to attract children of all ages.

Speaking to ANI, a firecracker seller, Usha Nandini, said, "Every year, new varieties of fireworks are produced in Sivakasi. This year, fireworks shaped like children's favourite foods and popular cartoon characters have been made for kids... Everyone is buying fireworks for children, and this year's products are selling very well...".

Earlier, over 200 firecracker factories that had remained shut for around nine days in July in Virudhunagar district, due to ongoing inspections in the wake of a series of firecracker factory explosions, reopened on July 23 and resumed production activities. This came after warnings that licences could be cancelled if factories remained closed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently taken suo motu action and ordered an immediate inspection of all firecracker factories in the district. (ANI)

